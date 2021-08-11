Forecast Discussion 08/11/21 am: Heat Advisory in effect

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11TH: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

**Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday & Thursday**

Waking up to mild and muggy conditions across the Twin Tiers. I line of strong storms is currently passing over Lake Erie and entering Western New York. Potential to see some of this activity push into portions of Steuben county by mid-morning, something we will be monitoring closely. As a disturbance passes through the region, scattered showers and storms will develop, these will be hit or miss similar to Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center does have the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms to develop. The main concerns from any storms will be strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. The heat and humidity will be the main concern today. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. With dew point values in the low 70s, feel like temperatures will be near 100°.

The heat and humidity will continue for the remainder of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Thanks to very humid conditions, we will see feel like temperatures nearing the low 100s. Scattered showers and storm chances will continue on and off Thursday and Friday! The main concerns from any storms will be localized heavy rainfall and strong winds.

A cold front passage late in the day Friday will lead to a relief from both the heat humidity. Heading into the upcoming weekend it is turning very comfortable with high temperatures hovering 80 degrees. High pressure in control of the region will lead to sunshine and quiet conditions.

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 71

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, AFTERNOON RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 94 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, SCATTERED RAIN SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, LINGERING AM SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: COMFORTABLE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

