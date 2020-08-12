Forecast Discussion 08/12/20 AM: Clouds decrease today leading to some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12th: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12th: 56°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:12 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:13 PM

The cold front that moved through the region Tuesday will continue to move south of the area. High-pressure building into the region today will usher in drier air. This will lead to cloud cover decreasing throughout the day. By this afternoon we will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies. Dew point values will be falling back by late day, so although we will be on the warm side it will be comfortable. Highs today will once again be above average as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s. Calm and comfortable tonight as lows will fall back to near 60 degrees. We will be partly to mostly clear tonight.

Looking to stay mainly dry through the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. We look to remain under mostly to partly sunny skies, cloud cover will begin to increase Saturday afternoon. By late Saturday evening and overnight there is the slight chance light showers will form. The greatest potential for showers and storms this weekend will be on Sunday. The chance for showers and storms continues Monday thanks to frontal passage. Temperatures will be comfortable as highs look to be in the low to mid-80s.

