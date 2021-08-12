Forecast Discussion (08/12/21) AM: Heat Advisory in effect today for the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 12TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 12TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:10 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:13 PM

It is another hot and humid day here in the Twin Tiers. Today even started muggy and warm. This will be the trend throughout the day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s. Humid conditions are also expected to hold throughout the day. Due to the heat and humidity, a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7:00pm today as heat index values (what it feels like outside) rise into the triple digits. Aside from the heat, there is also the threat for severe weather today. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers under a slight risk, a 2 out of 5, for the chance to see scattered strong to severe storms. Our main threats with these storms would be heavy rain, hail, damaging wind, and frequent lightning. Make sure you are weather aware today. These showers and storms are expected to develop this afternoon and linger into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be another warm and muggy night. Some showers and storms could linger early but then we dry out and see some breaks in the cloud cover. Tomorrow, there is a cold front moving through. This will bring relief from the heat and humidity but also another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures for tomorrow sit near 90 again as we still deal with the heat and humidity but as the cold front slowly moves through we will get some relief from the heat and humidity.

On Saturday, we see the chance for lingering showers during the morning but sit more comfortable temperature and humidity wise. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s, so a nice break from the 90s that we have been seeing. An area of high pressure moves into the region during the afternoon on Saturday and sticks around for the beginning of next week. As that area of high pressure stick around we stay dry Saturday and Sunday. Seasonable temperatures are also expected for Sunday as highs sit in the upper 70s. Monday stays mostly dry but some showers could move in late. Temperatures also start to increase back into the 80s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance for showers and storms as some moisture could move in from the South. Highs both days will reach into the 80s.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 94 LOW: 72

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, AM CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH:78 LOW:53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW:54

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

