Forecast Discussion 08/13/20 AM: Filtered sunshine, comfortable, & warm today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13th: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:13 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:11 PM

A cool and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers! High pressure over our region will help keep a frontal boundary nearly stationary south of our area. This means we will see mainly dry weather as rainfall looks to mainly be south of this front. We will enjoy filtered sunshine today along with warm and comfortable temperatures. A stray shower could pop-up across the Northern Tier, but this is a very small risk. Highs today will be similar to Wednesday as we will reach into the mid to upper 80s. The cool and comfortable conditions will continue for tonight as we will see temperatures near the mid 50s. Skies will be partly clear and patchy fog will be possible.

Mainly dry and comfortable weather continues into the first half of the weekend. A stray shower is possible for Friday afternoon. On Saturday we will start off with partial sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon. A late evening shower will be possible. We start the weekend with highs near the mid-80s before near average temperatures return for Sunday and into next week. A frontal system will approach the region for the first half of the weekend which will bring the return of showers & storms.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 59

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER LATE DAY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter