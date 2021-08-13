Forecast Discussion (08/13/21) AM: Another day of heat and humidity.

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 13TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 13TH: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:12 PM

Today once again started on the warm and muggy side with temperatures sitting into the 60s. The heat and humidity continues today as highs reach the mid to upper 80s for most across the Twin Tiers. This gives us a break from the 90s that we have been seeing. Humidity wise, dew points will rise into the upper 60s to near 70, so it will feel pretty humid out. Relief is in sight as a cold front slowly moves through tonight. As the cold front advances into our region, it brings with it unsettled weather. Shower and storm chances increase later on in the day and remain high into the overnight hours as scattered showers and isolated storms develop across the region. Due to the cold front moving through and the unstable air mass we are in, there is also the potential to see an isolated strong to severe storm. The Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk today, a 1 out of 5, for that threat to see an isolated strong to severe storm. Timing wise, we are looking at the late afternoon to evening hours. Our main threats will be frequent lightning, damaging wind, small hail, and heavy rain. By Saturday morning, we are still holding on to scattered showers and cannot fully rule out a rumble of thunder as the cold front continues to exit the region. Behind the cold front is a drier and cooler air mass, so we get a break from the heat and humidity. Once the cold front exits during the late morning to early afternoon hours, we dry and clear out as an area of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern. This area of high pressure remains in control for the rest of the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures on Saturday sit into the upper 70s as that cooler drier air mass works it way in.

Sunday sees the return of sunshine and another day with seasonable temperatures. Highs for the day reach the upper 70s once again. Mostly sunny conditions stick around for Monday but cloud cover builds in during the afternoon. There is also the chance for a spotty shower during the later hours of Monday. Temperatures on Monday will reach back into the low 80s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday see a chance for unsettled weather once again as we see moisture surge into the region from the south. As we get this flow out of the south, we also see an uptick in the humidity once again. Highs for these days will sit into the low 80s.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, LATE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: SUNNY, LINGERING AM SHOWER

HIGH:79 LOW:51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW:53

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

