Forecast Discussion 08/14/20 AM: Mostly to partly sunny today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 14th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 14th: 56°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:15 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 8:09 PM

A pleasant end to the week and start to the upcoming weekend! We will see mostly to partly sunny skies today. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but the majority of us will remain dry and enjoy plenty of sunshine. We will be slightly more humid this afternoon but highs are expected to be similar to Thursday as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. Calm conditions continue tonight and temperatures will fall back into the low 60s.

It will be a pleasant start to the upcoming weekend! We will enjoy some sunshine for the first half of Saturday. As the next storm system approaches our region, cloud cover will increase during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 80s. An isolated shower will be possible Saturday afternoon but the greatest potential for showers and storms this weekend comes Sunday. A frontal passage will move through which will keep shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast for Monday! Although we will see the return of the unsettled weather, seasonable temperatures will also return! By late Tuesday high pressure will begin to build back in bringing the return of calm and sunny weather to the Twin Tiers!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY SHOWER LATE DAY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

