Forecast Discussion 08/15/20 PM: Lingering showers taper off tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 15th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 15th: 56°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 8:07 PM

We saw showers and thunderstorms develop across the area this afternoon. Steadiest rainfall occurred in portions of Steuben County. Showers will linger into the first half of tonight before tapering off before midnight. We look to remain under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Patchy valley fog will be possible especially in those locations that saw shower activity today. Lows in the low 60s. The chance for isolated showers and storms will return for Sunday afternoon. We will be able to enjoy some sunshine mixed with clouds and highs will hover 80 degrees.

Unsettled weather will return for the start of the upcoming week thanks to an approaching frontal system. As the cold front moves through the area Monday afternoon the chance for showers and storms make a return. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. This is something that we will continue to monitor closely. Highs Monday will be in the low 80s.

Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will build in ushering in drier air into the region. This will lead to quiet weather Tuesday through the remainder of the forecast period. A stray shower or storm can’t fully be ruled out during this period, especially as we head towards Thursday. High temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS EARLY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

