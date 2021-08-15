Forecast Discussion (08/15/21) AM: A dry day with some filtered sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 15TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 15TH: 57°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:14 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:09 PM









Foggy conditions welcomed our Sunday but the fog will continue to lift as we head throughout the morning hours. We will see some sunshine today but also building cloud cover as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. This will mainly be high level clouds, so we will get filtered sunshine. We also stay dry today as an area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Highs for the day sit a little below average as temperatures reach the upper 70s and we usually are sitting in the low 80s. Tonight, cloud cover continues to build as sky cover becomes mostly cloudy but we are still staying dry. Overnight lows drop into the mid 50s. Monday starts with the cloud cover holding. During the afternoon, some spotty showers are possible and may linger into the evening hours. Temperatures for Monday sit into the upper 70s.

Tuesday brings the return of the wet weather as we get a southerly flow. Moisture surges into the region from the south which brings the chance for scattered showers and storms. This is not only for Monday, but Tuesday, and Wednesday as we continue to get this southerly flow. Highs for these days will be in the low to mid 80s. The southerly flow continues into the weekend, and the remnants of tropical storm Fred brings moisture into the region, so there is more chances for scattered showers and storms. Some moisture may linger into Saturday. Temperatures remain into the mid 80s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW:56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/T-STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH:85 LOW:63

