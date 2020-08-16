Forecast Discussion 08/16/20 AM: Breaks in clouds and isolated afternoon showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 16th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 16th: 56°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:17 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Starting off your Sunday with some patchy valley fog in locations. Fog will burn off by mid-morning across the Twin Tiers and we will see breaks in clouds allowing for some sun to shine through. The chance for isolated showers and storms will return for Sunday afternoon. Feeling a bit muggy by the afternoon as the humidity will be on the rise, highs will hover 80 degrees. As a cold front approaches, we see the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. A brief downpour is possible and lows will be near 60 degrees.

Unsettled weather for the start of the new workweek. A cold front moves through the area Monday afternoon causing showers and thunderstorms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concern from any isolated strong storms will be strong gusty winds along with localized heavy rainfall. This is something that we will continue to monitor closely. Highs Monday will be in the low 80s.

Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will build in ushering in drier air into the region. This will lead to quiet weather Tuesday through the remainder of the forecast period. A stray shower or storm can’t fully be ruled out during this period, especially as we head towards Thursday. High temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s.

SUNDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORM

LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 84 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter