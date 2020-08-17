Forecast Discussion 08/17/20 AM: Isolated showers and storms possible; some sunshine

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17th: 56°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:18 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:04 PM

Some of us waking up to some light showers across the Twin Tiers this morning. We are all starting the day off mild and a bit on the muggy side. A cold front will continue to move through the region today bringing the potential for showers and storms. It will not be a washout today but still, make sure to grab that umbrella and your sunglasses. We will see breaks in cloud cover allowing for some sunshine especially by this afternoon! It will be comfortable and seasonable today as humidity will decrease after the frontal passage. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Showers linger early tonight before clouds clear out. The clearing skies will help temperatures to cool down nicely as lows will be near the low 50s.

High pressure will build in behind the cold front passage ushering cooler and drier air into the region. Besides for a stray shower Tuesday we will see decreasing cloud cover leading to partial sunshine. Plenty of sunshine to go around midweek and this continues through the end of the week. Temperatures through Thursday will be in the low 80s. By the end of the week and into the weekend we will watch as cloud cover increases. The chance for showers looks to return on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures and the humidity will be on the rise as we will see highs in the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83

MONDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUD COVER, LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 55

TUESDAY: TURNING PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

