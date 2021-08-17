Forecast Discussion (08/17/21) AM: Unsettled weather continues as a warm front advances into the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 17TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 17TH: 56°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:16 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:06 PM

Tuesday has started off active as showers continue to advance into the Twin Tiers from the south. Some heavy rain is possible at times as these showers move through during the morning hours. More showers and storms develop and move into the area during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight, we still deal with more showers and some rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. All of this unsettled weather is associated with a warm front and a southerly flow which is ushering in plenty of moisture. Lows overnight drop into the upper 60s. For Wednesday, we continue to see showers and storms moving into the region with the potential for isolated strong to severe storms as we are currently under a marginal risk, a 1 out of 5 for that isolated severe storm possibility. This time the moisture is from the remnants of the tropical system Fred. We deal with the remnants of Fred on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures both days sit into the low 80s.

Friday, we still see a southerly flow with lingering moisture but there is a chance for some filtered sunshine! Something to look forward to after days of cloudy dreary conditions. There is still a potential for showers and storms on Friday though. Saturday and Sunday look okay with a chance for showers. Filtered sunshine is still possible with some breaks in the cloud cover throughout the day. Timing for showers look to be more towards the afternoon. Temperatures through the weekend rise into the mid 80s. Monday, there is just a slight chance for a spotty shower as of right now. Otherwise, we deal with some breaks in the cloud cover and could see some sunshine! Highs on Monday will sit in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. CHANCE T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS. PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

