Forecast Discussion 08/18/20 AM: Mainly dry and comfortable

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 18th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 18th: 56°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

A foggy start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning and temperatures were comfortable. A weak disturbance will pass through this afternoon, which could produce some isolated showers. Best chances look to be in locations close to the Finger Lakes along with the Southern Tier. Not all of us will see a shower, but we all will be able to enjoy some partial sunshine. It will be comfortable today as highs look to near 80 degrees. Patchy valley fog will develop by early tomorrow morning with lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region which means the mainly dry and sunny conditions will be around for the majority of the forecast period. Wednesday we will see mostly to partly sunny skies. Slightly more sunshine for both Thursday and Friday. Near-average temperatures once again on Wednesday before we see a warm-up. Highs for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend look to range from the mid to upper 80s. The slight chance for showers looks to return for the upcoming weekend. At this point, the greatest chance looks to be on Sunday.

TUESDAY: TURNING PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLEARING SKIES, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HEATING UP

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

