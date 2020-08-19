AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 19th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 19th: 56°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:19 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:03 PM

A cool and comfortable start to your Wednesday all across the area! We will continue to see comfortable conditions today and looks to even feel fall-like as highs will reach the low to mid-70s. Once patchy fog in locations lifts we will enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies. A weak disturbance passing through the areas has the models hinting at the chance of an isolated shower late morning and into the afternoon. The majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry. The nice weather and comfortable temperatures continue for Thursday! Highs look to hover near 80 degrees.

By the end of the week and into the weekend we watch as temperatures and humidity rise back up. The summertime temperatures return as we see highs in the upper 80s, especially for Saturday. Active weather looks to return for the second half of the weekend thanks to the frontal passage. The majority of Saturday looks to be dry and clouds will increase, although a stray shower late day is possible. The chance for showers and storms return Sunday and lingering into Monday as well. Temperatures for the start of next week look to be in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: COMFORTABLE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MAINLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 46

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: WARM, TURNING HUMID, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 62

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 57

