Forecast Discussion 08/20/20 AM: Sunny & comfortable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20th: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20th: 56°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 8:00 PM

After a crisp fall-like morning we will see temperatures rebound very nicely. High pressure remains in control of the region which means a dry and sunny day for us! It will be comfortable this afternoon thanks to the low humidity. Highs will near the low 80s in most locations. Calm conditions continue tonight and mid to high-level clouds will work in with patchy valley fog possible. Lows near the mid-50s.

Mid to high-level clouds on Friday will lead to filtered sunshine, but we look to remain dry. We are turning hot and humidity will be on the rise, highs will be in the upper 80s. Saturday looks to be mainly dry and cloud cover will increase. A late-day shower is possible Saturday but a greater chance for this activity comes Sunday. A frontal passage will cause the chance for shower and storms Sunday afternoon. It will continue to be on the warm side as highs look to near 90 degrees.

At an early look into next week, the heat and chance for showers and storms look to continue. Highs will continue to be on the warmer side as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will not be a complete washout for the first half of the week and we will even be able to enjoy some breaks in clouds leading to some sunshine!

THURSDAY: COMFORTABLE & SUNNY

HIGH: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 56

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS, HEATING UP

HIGH: 89 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: WARM, TURNING HUMID, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 88 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter