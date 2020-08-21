Forecast Discussion 08/21/20 AM: Filtered sunshine, muggy, & warm today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21st: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21st: 56°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Started the day off our Friday calm and comfortable! High pressure looks to remain in control of our area keeping us on the drier side. Thanks to the high-pressure system the precipitation from a system in Canada will stay to the north of us. We will see mid and high-level clouds in the afternoon but we will be able to enjoy some filtered sunshine. It will be warmer and muggier this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s. Staying dry tonight and mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The beginning of the weekend looks to be mainly dry moisture will increase in the atmosphere. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and the potential for isolated showers in the afternoon. The greatest potential for showers this weekend will be on Sunday as a frontal system moves through the region. We will continue to see the summertime heat as highs will hover 90 degrees and we will be on the humid side. Heading into the upcoming work week shower and thunderstorm chances will continue. This will be very beneficial to our area as we are still abnormally even moderately dry for this time of year. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter