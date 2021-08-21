Forecast Discussion (08/21/21) AM: More unsettled weather today and we are keeping our eye on the tropics

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 21ST: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 21ST: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:00 PM

Today has started off foggy and dreary. By the late morning hours, the fog should start to lift and the showers we are currently seeing will become more spotty in nature. More showers move into the region by this afternoon with some isolated thunderstorms being possible as well. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low 80s for our highs. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Lingering showers are possible during the early overnight hours but we will start to dry out overnight and could see some breaks in the clouds.

Tomorrow, we are watching the tropics. Currently, Henri is a tropical storm but is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane later today. Landfall is expected Sunday night as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. Models have continued to shift west, so we are continuing to watch the tropical storm as it advances northward. Main impacts for us in the Twin Tiers will be rain. The farther to the west Henri tracks, the more rain we receive here. On Sunday, we do have a chance for showers due to the moisture associated with Henri. Highs for the day will rise into the low to mid 80s.

Monday, we see shower chances hold as Henri lurks across the Northeast. Highs for the day reach the low to mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday, an area of high pressure moves into the region which allows us to dry out and clear out. We finally get some dry and sunny weather back in the forecast! Highs both days reach the mid to upper 80s. Thursday sees the return of unsettled weather as a cold front moves through. Friday there is a slight chance for showers but most stay dry. Temperatures for the end of the week sit into the 80s.

Have a great day!

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

