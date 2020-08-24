Forecast Discussion 08/24/20 AM: Warm, muggy, scattered showers & storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 24th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 24th: 55°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:53 PM

A foggy, muggy, & warm start to the day across the area this morning. Dense fog has formed in the valley areas along with locations that saw shower and thunderstorm activity Sunday. This fog will burn off mid-morning leading to some partial sunshine for a good portion of the day. Our high temperatures will near 90 degrees today and thanks to dew point values into the mid to upper 60s it will feel humid by the afternoon. The potential for scattered showers and storms will be with us once again today thanks to day time heating and the amount of moisture in the atmosphere. The main thing to be concerned about with any storms today is the potential for strong winds. A stray shower will linger early tonight but these will taper off as we lose the day time heating factor. Cloud cover will increase tonight and temperatures will remain on the warm side as lows fall near the mid-60s.

Our attention turns to Tuesday where we are watching the potential for strong storms that are associated with a cold front passage. Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. During the morning hours, we will see a round of light shower activity which will help stabilize the atmosphere. Breaks in clouds will allow for the sun to shine through which will help destabilize the atmosphere once again. The best timing will be during the late morning through mid-afternoon hours. The main concern from any storms that develop will be strong gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. The Twin Tiers has been so dry lately that any amount of rainfall will be beneficial. We will continue to monitor the storm threat the next 24 hours.

Behind this cold front passage, cooler and drier air will be ushered into the region. This will lead to comfortable conditions for Wednesday as highs hover 80 degrees. We will see partial sunshine which will continue into Thursday. By the afternoon hours Thursday, we will see the chance for showers and isolated storms. The active weather continues through the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. At this vantage, point models are hinting at tropical moisture from the remanents of Laura working north into our region by the end of the week. We will keep our eye on this as heavy rain could be a concern by the end of the week.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER, MUGGY

LOW: 66

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 86 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY,

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

