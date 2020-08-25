Forecast Discussion 08/25/20 AM: Chance showers & storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 25th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 25th: 55°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:52 PM

A pre-frontal boundary moved through the Twin Tiers this morning producing a line of strong storms and heavy rain. This line of showers and storms helped stabilize the atmosphere, but breaks in clouds this morning will allow for some sunshine which will cause the atmosphere to destabilize again. The potential for showers and storms return late morning through the midafternoon, as the cold front passes. There is the potential for isolated strong storms, this will be highly dependent on the amount of sunshine we see this morning. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The main concern will be strong winds, isolated large hail, and localized heavy rainfall. We will feel more comfortable by the late afternoon hours as the humidity decreases, highs will be near the mid-80s. We dry out tonight and cloud cover will decrease; lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

Calm and comfortable conditions return for Wednesday as high pressure moves into the region. We will enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 70s. Our attention turns to our next weather maker working into the region Wednesday night and Thursday. Steady light rain looks to arrive late Wednesday night. At this point in time, Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The best timing for development looks to be in the afternoon hours as a cold front moves through the region. This is something that we will continue to monitor for the next 24 hours.

The active weather will continue for Friday and into the first half of the week. The most active day looks to be on Saturday where there is the potential for tropical moisture to be ushered into the region. This will help support the potential for pockets of heavy rain within showers and storms. This is something we will continue to monitor as there is the potential for a heavy rainfall event. Highs will fall back into the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, BREEZY

HIGH: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED EVENING SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO OVERCAST, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

