Forecast Discussion 08/26/20 AM: Pleasant today, showers & storms return Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26th: 55°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:50 PM

A calm and comfortable start to the day across the Twin Tiers. High pressure over the region helping to keep us dry and comfortable throughout the day. We will see mostly to partly sunny skies today, an isolated late-day shower is possible but the majority of us will remain dry. A north-westerly breeze keeping us on the seasonable and comfortable side today as highs reach into the upper 70s. A warm front passage tonight will usher moisture and warm air into the region. Cloud cover will increase along with the chance for showers and embedded storms returning mainly after midnight. This activity will continue through daybreak Thursday. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.

Potential to see strong to severe storms on Thursday thanks to a cold front passage in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Twin Tiers to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. The biggest threats to the Twin Tiers are damaging winds, large hail, and possibly tornadic activity. This is something we will continue to monitor closely.

Once the first round of shower activity, associated with the warm front, moves through Thursday morning we will see a brief break from the wet weather. During mid-morning hours we do have the opportunity to see breaks in cloud cover allowing for some sunshine to breakthrough. This sunshine combined with the heat and humidity will provide an unstable environment heading into the afternoon. A line of showers and storms will begin to form up near the New York State Thruway and then slowly move southward along the cold front. Best timing here in the Twin Tiers for the threat of severe weather is looking to be in the afternoon and evening hours. If you have outdoor plans Thursday afternoon you need to keep an eye on the sky and be prepared to seek shelter if a storm develops in your location. It will be a humid day and highs will reach into the upper 80s.

Our attention will then turn to the end of the week and start of the upcoming weekend where active weather looks to continue. Friday looks to start off on the drier side before the chance of showers and storms return by the afternoon. Tropical moisture from the remnants of hurricane Laura will work northward towards our region by Saturday. Potential for steady rain with pockets of moderate and heavy rain possible along with embedded storms. This is something we will continue to watch as a long period rain event will be possible. Looking to dry out by Sunday besides for an isolated shower and this looks to continue for the start of the week. Highs will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED LATE DAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS ARRIVE LATE

LOW: 62

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MAINLY DRY MORNING, MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN & STORMS, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, ISOLATED SHOWER, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter