Forecast Discussion 08/27/20 AM: Strong to severe storms possible today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 27th: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 27th: 54°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:48 PM

A warm front moved through the Twin Tiers early this morning bringing a line of light showers and embedded thunderstorms with it. Since this frontal passage temperatures have already risen and humidity has increased as well. This warm front looks to stall to the north of us, keeping us in the warm sector leading to abundant warm and moist air to be ushered into the region. We will see breaks in clouds this morning through the early afternoon. The amount of sunshine we see will help aide the development of storms this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. Best timing for the development of these storms look to be mid-afternoon through this evening. The main threats from any storm will be damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadic activity, and localized heavy rainfall. Highs today will reach into the upper 80s and we will feel humid. Showers look to linger overnight and patchy fog is possible, lows near the mid-60s.

A mainly dry start to your Friday but as a warm front moves through we will watch as the potential for showers and storms return for the afternoon. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Laura will be ushered into the region heading towards the upcoming weekend. This will lead to the potential for a soaking rain on Saturday. Light rain will push through with pockets of heavy rainfall. There will also be the potential for the development of thunderstorms, these will pose a threat for localized heavy rainfall. This is something that we will continue to monitor as flash flooding could be a concern. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 80s. High pressure looks to build in for the end of the weekend leading to decreasing cloud cover and just the slight chance for an isolated shower.

THURSDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS AFTERNOON THROUGH EVENING, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT: THUNDERSTORMS EARLY, LINGERING LIGHT SHOWERS

LOW: 65

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREAK-IN CLOUDS, CHANCE AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN & STORMS, MODERATE TO HEAVY AT TIMES

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

