Forecast Discussion 08/28/20 AM: Late day scattered showers & isolated storms possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 28th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 28th: 54°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:47 PM

A mainly dry and cloudy start to your Friday! Patchy valley fog locations are seeing this morning will burn off by mid-morning. It will be a warm and humid day as highs reach into the low 80s and dew point values reach into the upper 60s. We will see breaks in clouds through the early afternoon which leads to some sunshine. A warm front will push northward late in the day. Thanks to this frontal passage we will see the chance for scattered showers and isolated storms late this afternoon and into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the portions of the Twin Tiers under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. The main threats will be strong gusty winds & localized heavy rainfall. Shower chances continue overnight thanks to tropical moisture working in from the remnants of Laura. Lows will be near the mid-60s.

Heading into the first half of the weekend we will be dealing with light rainfall, which could be steady at times. There will be the potential for moderate to heavy rainfall as there will be an abundance of moisture for showers and storms to tap into. There is the potential for strong isolated storms to develop. The Storm Prediction Center has the portions of the Twin Tiers under a Marginal Risk (level 1, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe thunderstorm development. Dependant on the amount of rainfall we see in a given period of time across the Twin Tiers there will be the potential for flash flooding to occur. This is something that will be continued to be monitored closely throughout the day Saturday. Warm and humid again as highs reach near 80 degrees.

High pressure will build in for the end of the weekend and for the start of next week. Besides isolated showers early Sunday, cloud cover will decrease and we will begin to dry out. We turn comfortable Sunday as highs reach into the low 70s. The dry weather, comfortable temperatures, & sunshine continues into the start of next week. By Tuesday afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances return as our next weather system approaches. The active weather looks to continue through Thursday and temperatures will be on a warming trend.

FRIDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 65

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

