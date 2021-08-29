Forecast Discussion (08/29/21) AM: An unsettled end to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 29th: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 29th: 55°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:47 PM

Cloud cover continues to linger here across the Twin Tiers this morning. We will hold onto the cloud cover as the day progresses. Some breaks in the clouds are possible this afternoon but shower and storm chances keep the cloud cover patchy in nature. A warm front is responsible for the cloud cover and our unsettled weather this afternoon. This is the same warm front that stalled across the area on Saturday and is still lurking across the region. Today, the warm front will move off to the northeast and usher in a warm moist air mass. Humidity and temperatures will increase. Highs for today will reach the low 80s. Overnight, we hold onto the patchy cloud cover and see the chance for some lingering showers. Lows tonight do not fall very much as they sit into the low 70s. For perspective, our average low for this time of the year is 55 degrees, so it will be a warm night. Tomorrow, temperatures rise back into the low to mid 80s with humid conditions. A cold front will advance into the region bringing with it showers and thunderstorms. Behind the cold front is a break from the humidity as a cooler drier air mass moves in.

Tuesday, a weak area of high pressure works its way into the region. Cloud cover will build throughout the day as the remnants of Ida move into the region. This results in an increase in shower chances for Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 70s. Wednesday is welcomed by cloud cover and some showers as Ida’s remnants move into the region. It will be a good day to have the umbrella handy! Here comes the nice part! After Ida, an area of high pressure builds into the region. For Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we see dry conditions and some sunshine. Thursday will be the main sunny day with some sun and clouds on Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, there is a slight chance for a shower but most stay dry.

Grab those umbrella now but later on in the week you can ditch them!

Have a great day!

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 70

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS & ISOLATED T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: SUNNY!

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

