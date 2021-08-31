Forecast Discussion (08/31/21) AM: Tracking the remnants of Ida

AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 31st: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 31st: 54°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:30 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:44 PM

*Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Bradford County from 8 AM Wednesday to 2 pm Thursday*

This morning we are waking up with some high level clouds in the sky. We will continue to see high level clouds throughout the day and even more cloud cover build in as the remnants of hurricane Ida move into the region. The cloud cover we see today is from those remnants. Most of us will stay dry today as an area of high pressure to the north stays in control of our weather pattern for the day. Highs today will sit near 80. Overnight, there could be some breaks in the cloud cover, but that will be short lived as more clouds build in by Wednesday morning. Tonight, temperatures drop to near 60. Wednesday will be a rainy day as Ida’s remnants move in from the southwest. During the late morning hours, the shield of rain will move into the Northern Tier, and by around lunch time, all of the Twin Tiers will be experiencing some rain. This rainfall could be heavy at times. Higher rainfall totals are expected for the Northern Tier. A flash flood watch is in effect from 8:00 AM Wednesday until 2:00 PM Thursday for Bradford county due to the rain we will experience from Ida. Make sure you have those umbrellas handy and are weather aware as there is a potential for flash flooding.

On Thursday, we hold on to the chance for lingering showers in the early morning but most should start to dry out as an area of high pressure moves into the region. This area of high pressure really takes control of our weather pattern as it remains in place through Saturday. As a result of the area of high pressure, sunshine will return for Thursday! Temperatures for the day sit into the low 70s. Friday and Saturday see mostly to partly sunny conditions as high pressure stays in control. Highs for both days reach the low to mid 70s. Sunday sees a return of unsettled weather with a chance for showers and temperatures for the day will reach upwards of 80 degrees. Unsettled weather holds for Monday with another round of showers moving in from the west. Highs for the day will sit back into the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

