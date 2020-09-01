Forecast Discussion 09/01/20 AM: Isolated showers today, greater potential Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 1st: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 1st: 53°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

A warm but comfortable start to the day for the Twin Tiers. Already seeing spotty showers this morning thanks to a weak disturbance working through the region. As we go about the afternoon there is the potential for isolated showers, although not everyone will see this activity. We will be mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine throughout the day. A light southerly breeze will help usher in the warm and moist air into the region. Dew points will be increasing leading to muggy conditions by the afternoon, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers will continue tonight with steadier showers by daybreak Wednesday. Lows near the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be the best chance for rainfall this week, although it will not be a washout. Steadiest shower activity will be during the morning hours thanks to a warm front passage. Once the first batch of showers moves through we will see breaks in clouds allowing for some sun to shine through. Thunderstorms and showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon thanks to cold passage. Thunderstorm development will be dependent on the amount of sunshine we see throughout the day. Warm & muggy as highs reach into the low 80s. Shower and isolated thunderstorm chances will continue into Thursday.

High pressure will build into the region for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. Clouds decrease on Friday leading to mostly sunny skies on Saturday! By Sunday afternoon clouds will increase as our next weather system works into the region. This system will lead to shower and thunderstorm chances on Monday. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs reach into the upper 70s to low 80s.

TUESDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 51

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter