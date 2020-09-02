Forecast Discussion 09/02/20 AM: Chance showers & storms today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2nd: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2nd: 53°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Seeing our first batch of light rain showers working through the Twin Tiers this morning. These showers are associated with a warm front passage, this will usher more moisture and warm air into the atmosphere. Thanks to the increase in moisture content the dew point values are expected to rise into the upper 60s, making it feel humid by this afternoon. Highs today will near 80 degrees. Once the first batch of rainfall moves through, we have the chance to see breaks in cloud cover which will allow for some sun to shine through. The amount of sunshine will be limited today, but any we see will help support the development of thunderstorms by the afternoon.

The second batch of showers and isolated thunderstorms will form during the afternoon hours today. This activity will be thanks to a cold front passage. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. These strong to severe storms will be isolated in nature with the main concerns being strong winds and localized heavy rainfall. The average rainfall across the Twin Tiers will be around 0.50″ isolated higher amounts will be possible especially in locations that see thunderstorm activity. Showers and storms will taper off early tonight and patchy valley fog will be possible. Lows tonight will be near 60 degrees.

Thursday is looking to be mostly cloudy, with isolated showers and storms possible. This shower activity will be associated with a weak disturbance that will pass through the region. For the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend we will see high pressure build in. Cloud cover looks to decrease on Friday leading to some partial sunshine by the afternoon. The weekend looks to stay mainly dry and mostly to partly sunny; a stray shower is possible. Highs throughout the weekend will be comfortable as temperatures rise into the mid-70s to low 80s. Our next weather maker will move in for the start of the coming week which will produce light shower activity and isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS, SOME STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWES, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, TURNING PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

