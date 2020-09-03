Forecast Discussion 09/03/20 AM: Isolated showers today turning dry for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 3rd: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 3rd: 53°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:36 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:37 PM

Most locations are waking up to dense and patchy fog especially into portions of the valley areas. Fog will begin to burn off by mid to late morning. A mainly dry for the Twin Tiers today although isolated showers and storms will be possible. Most of this activity will stay south of the area thanks to the movement of a weak disturbance that will pass the region. Although these showers and storms will be isolated have that umbrella handy in case one were to develop in your locations. The best timing for any activity will mid-afternoon through this evening. A weak cold front will pass through overnight bringing the potential for isolated showers. There is limited moisture associated with this frontal passage so most will remain dry overnight. Patchy fog will be possible and lows will be near 60 degrees.

It will be comfortable to end of the workweek and start to the upcoming weekend. High pressure will be building and thanks to our winds shifting out of the northwest cooler and drier air will be ushered into the region. Saturday will be breezy but comfortable as highs reach into the mid to upper 70s. Mostly to partly sunny skies on tap Saturday before more cloud cover is expected during Sunday afternoon. For the start of the coming week, our next storm system looks to enter the region. This system will increase the humidity along with the chance for showers and storms. Isolated shower chances will continue through midweek, though at this vantage point most locations look to remain dry. Although we will see an abundance of cloud cover breaks of sunshine will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT: ISOLATED SHOWES, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, STRAY SHOWER EARLY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY & COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER/STORM

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

