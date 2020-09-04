Forecast Discussion 09/04/20 AM: Comfortable and seasonable through the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4th: 78°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4th: 53°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:35 PM

A weak cold front that moved through overnight produced some light shower activity across portions of the Twin Tiers. Behind this frontal passage, high pressure will be taking control of the region. Thanks to our winds shifting out of the northwest cooler and drier air will be ushered into the region. Clouds will decrease this morning which will lead to partial sunshine by the afternoon. Highs today will be comfortable as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 70s. Cool & comfortable temperatures continue overnight as lows fall back into the mid to upper 40s. It will be the perfect night to give those ac units a break and let some fresh air in.

High pressure will remain in control of the region for the weekend. There will be a good amount of dry air in place heading into the weekend, but a weak disturbance will pass the region which could produce a stray shower. The majority of the weekend will be dry and these showers will be spotty. Best chance to see shower activity will be overnight Saturday into Sunday. If we do see shower activity it will be welcomed as it will be very beneficial for the Twin Tiers. By Sunday, we will continue to see sunshine but our humidity will be on the rise. Labor Day looks to be mostly sunny though a stray shower is possible. Temperatures will be seasonable throughout the weekend as highs reach into the mid to upper 70s.

By late in the day Tuesday we will see light showers returning to the Twin Tiers. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be midweek as our next weather maker works into the Twin Tiers. A southwesterly breeze will usher moisture and warmer air into the atmosphere. This will lead to temperatures warming back into the mid to upper 80 marks and we will feel humid.

FRIDAY: TURNING DRY & COMFORTABLE, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT: STRAY SHOWER, PARTLY CLOUDY, COOL

LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MAINLY DRY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

