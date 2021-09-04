Forecast Discussion (09/04/21) AM: Dry today but unsettled weather returns tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 4TH: 53°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:37 PM

A foggy start to the day will be followed by plenty of sunshine! Foggy conditions started us off this morning but the patchy fog will continue to lift as the morning progresses. We are also dealing with some high level clouds that are moving in from the northwest but these will move out and also dissipate during the late morning hours. As the fog and high level clouds move out and dissipate, we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs for the day will rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60. Cloud cover gradually increases overnight with a warm front moving into the region late overnight into the early part of Sunday. Unsettled weather is expected early Sunday morning as that warm front moves through. Cloud cover holds throughout Sunday and then a cold front moves through during the afternoon to early evening hours. This brings another chance for showers and the potential for isolated thunderstorms as well. Temperatures on Sunday will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

Labor Day sees mostly sunny conditions with the chance for isolated showers during the early to mid afternoon hours. This will not be a washout event, just have to dodge some isolated showers. Highs will reach the mid 70s for the day, so hopefully you are able to enjoy the holiday! Tuesday is welcomed with dry and sunny conditions as an area of high pressure moves into the region. Wednesday, there is a chance for showers. Thursday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance for a spotty shower but most will stay dry. Dry weather continues into Friday as another area of high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures throughout the week will sit into the 70s.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 72 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

