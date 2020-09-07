Forecast Discussion 09/07/20 AM: Scattered showers possible for your Labor Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7th: 51°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:30 PM

A comfortable start to your Labor Day across the Twin Tiers! As we head throughout the day we will see temperatures, clouds, and winds increasing. A cold front moving through the Great Lakes will become nearly stationary just to the west of us. Although a good chunk of the Twin Tiers will remain on the dry side today we do have the chance for a scattered shower activity. Locations that are most likely to see these showers will be Western portions of the Twin Tiers and the Finger Lakes. These showers will be light but an isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Along with the shower chance today we will be seeing gusty southerly winds. These winds will be sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of 25+ mph possible. This southerly breezy will usher moisture and warm air into the atmosphere. Highs today will be near the mid-80s and we will feel muggy by the afternoon. Any lingering shower activity tonight will taper off by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday we will watch as the heat and humidity will be on the rise. We will see high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, with isolated locations topping off at 90 degrees. We will see mostly to partly sunny skies, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours, especially across the Finger Lakes Region. Most of the Twin Tiers will remain on the dry side.

For the later portions of this week and taking a look towards the upcoming weekend, we are watching for the chance for showers and storms to return. We look to see partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions. Although we will see summertime heat through midweek, by the weekend seasonable temperatures will make a return.

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY TO CLOUDY

HIGH: 85

MONDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, PATCHY FOG, MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HUMID, PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: WINDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS, PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter