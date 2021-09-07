Forecast Discussion (09/07/21) AM: Sunny today but showers and storms return for tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7TH: 52°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:38 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:32 PM

Today will be quite the pleasant day as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. An area of high pressure has taken the reigns and is allowing for us to stay dry and clear today. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly clear. Cloud cover slowly builds in late overnight ahead of a cold front moving into the region. For Wednesday, we deal with that cold front. Cloud cover really starts to build in during the late morning hours on Wednesday. During the afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will start to move in from the west. Portions of the Twin Tiers is also under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. Main threats will be heavy rain, damaging wind, and frequent lightning. Rainfall accumulation on Wednesday will highly depend on where some of these showers and storms setup. Localized flash flooding is possible with how sensitive our soil is due to previous heavy rainfall events. By the evening hours of Wednesday, the cold front will exit the Twin Tiers and drier air moves in behind it which allows for us to stay dry into the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday sit into the upper 70s and overnight lows drop to the mid 50s.

Cloud cover builds back in for part of Thursday with the chance for some isolated showers. Temperatures on Thursday sit into the low to mid 70s. Sunshine is quick to return on Friday and sticks around through Sunday! This is great for the weekend. Highs all three days sit into the low to mid 70s. Another cold front moves in late Sunday, so cloud cover does increase during the evening and overnight hours on Sunday. Overnight showers are likely as this cold front moves through Sunday into Monday. Heading into Monday, some spotty showers may linger before an area of high pressure allows for us to dry out and clear out once again.

Have a great day, eat some ice cream for me, and enjoy the sunshine!

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE!

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram