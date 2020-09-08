Forecast Discussion 09/08/20 AM: Above average temperatures through midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 8th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8th: 51°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:28 PM

Isolated locations are seeing patchy fog early this morning, this will burn off by midmorning. The front that brought the gusty winds to the Twin Tiers yesterday will sit over Western N.Y. today. This front will bring a slim chance for a stray shower. The most activity looks to be across the Finger Lakes Region and the majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry. We will see some of the clouds clear out leading to some partial sunshine by the afternoon. A light southerly breeze will increase the moisture content in the atmosphere, this will lead to muggy conditions by the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will begin to clear tonight and patchy fog will develop. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Feeling hot and humid on Wednesday as highs hover near 90, with the humidity it will feel like the mid-90s. Besides the heat and humidity, it will be a pleasant day as we will enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies. A frontal system will move into the region by Thursday which will bring the return of showers and isolated storms during the afternoon hours. Highs are expecting to be in the low to mid-80s. A comfortable end to the week and cloud cover will decrease. Highs for Friday looks to be in the low to mid-70s.

As we head into the upcoming weekend we will enjoy seasonable temperatures and even some sunshine. Best chance to see sunshine and dry conditions look to be Saturday before the next weather system moves in late in the day. As we head into Sunday chance to see showers and storms, any rainfall the Twin Tiers sees will be very beneficial to the area. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

