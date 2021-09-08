Forecast Discussion (09/08/21) AM: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 8TH: 52°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:30 PM

Cloud cover continues to gradually build in as the morning progresses. This will be the case throughout the late morning hours and into the afternoon as a cold front advances into the region. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely as that cold front moves in during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe in intensity, so make sure you are weather aware today. A majority of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see an isolated strong to severe storm. Part of Bradford county is in a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) which means scattered strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats will be heavy rain, damaging winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Localized flash flooding is possible because there is the potential to see heavy rain and our soil is so sensitive to additional rainfall due to previous heavy rainfall events. A cooler drier air mass moves in behind the cold front which allows for the cloud cover to break apart and us to dry out. Some showers may linger into the late evening hours, but most will stay dry as we head into the overnight. Highs today reach the upper 70s and overnight lows sit into the mid 50s. Dry conditions remain for Thursday morning with just some patchy cloud cover to start the day. Showers and storms return for the afternoon on Thursday. By the evening, conditions will start to dry out with just some lingering cloud cover. Temperatures on Thursday rise into the mid 70s.

On Friday, there is a slight chance for a spotty shower but most stay dry and enjoy some sunshine! Highs on Friday reach the low 70s. Saturday is full of sunshine as an area of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern. Temperatures sit back into the mid 70s for the day. Another cold front moves in for Sunday bringing unsettled weather. Isolated showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions. The 80 degree temperatures return for Sunday. This cold front stalls and sits near the Twin Tiers for Monday and Tuesday bringing chances for showers both days. Highs on Monday and Tuesday sit into the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS AND STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

