Forecast Discussion 09/09/20 AM: Hot & humid today, seasonable Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 9th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 9th: 51°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:26 PM

It is a comfortable start to the day across the area, although we are seeing some patchy fog in locations. This fog will burn off through the morning leading to a pleasant day for us all! We will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies today as high pressure is impacting our region. Now although we will enjoy the sunshine we will see hot & humid conditions this afternoon. A light southerly breeze will usher moisture and warm air into the region. High temperatures are expected to hit 90 today but the heat index will be in the low 90s. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight ahead of a frontal boundary that will impact our area Thursday. A stray shower will be possible late tonight and lows will be near 60 degrees.

A cold front passage on Thursday will bring the return of showers and storms to the Twin Tiers. Shower activity looks to be scattered and storm activity will be isolated. Best chance to see any rainfall is looking to be in the eastern portions of the Twin Tiers during the afternoon. Not everyone will see the rainfall but any see will be very beneficial to the area. Highs will be slightly cooler as temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s. High pressure will build in Thursday night into Friday leading to clearing skies. On top of this cooler and drier air will be ushered into the region. This will bring the return of seasonable temperatures to the Twin Tiers.

Heading towards this upcoming weekend we will continue to see comfortable temperatures. A mainly dry start to the weekend but cloud cover will be increasing on Saturday. The next frontal system will move into the region Saturday night. Showers will be possible late Saturday but a greater chance to see this activity will be Sunday. Light showers could be steady at times Sunday and we will see thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that develop will have the potential to produce a brief downpour. Highs throughout the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s. We turn dry for the start of the coming week and clouds will decrease. Seasonable temperatures will continue.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, HOT & HUMID

HIGH: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 61

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE DAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

