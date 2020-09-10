Forecast Discussion 09/10/20 AM: Scattered showers possible today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10th: 50°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:25 PM

A calm and comfortable start to the morning today for us all! A stationary front along the coast will increase cloud cover as we head throughout the day. The stationary boundary that has been sitting over New York state will slowly drop southward as a cold front late today. This will cause scattered shower activity as we head towards the afternoon hours, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. As these showers will be scattered not everyone in the Twin Tiers will see them. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Any shower activity looks to taper off overnight and lows will be near the mid-50s.

Behind this frontal passage, we will see an area of high pressure build into the region. This will lead to cooler and drier air being ushered into the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover decreases throughout the day Friday and we will see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Dry and partly sunny to start off the weekend before a storm system approaches Saturday night. Although the majority of the day will be dry, a late evening will be possible as that weather system works in. Light rain will become likely for your Sunday, rainfall could be steady at times. Embedded thunderstorms will be possible, with any of these storms a brief downpour will be possible. Rainfall will be associated with a cold front passage. This being said, any rainfall the Twin Tiers sees will be very beneficial to the area. Highs throughout the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Behind the cold front passage, Sunday an area of high pressure will take control of the region. A light lingering shower will be around early Monday morning but then the cloud will break. This leads to quiet and seasonable weather for the first half of the week. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF, PARTIAL CLEARING

LOW: 55

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, LATE EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: LINGERING AM SPRINKLE, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

