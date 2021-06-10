Forecast Discussion 09/10/21 AM: Fog will give way to some sunshine today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 10th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 10th: 51°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

After some pretty strong thunderstorm development yesterday, we deal with patchy to even dense fog across the Twin Tiers! Fog will continue to lift as we head through the morning hours giving way to some sunshine. Behind the cold front passage yesterday we will see cooler and drier air being ushered in leading to breaks in clouds. After mostly sunny skies we will begin to see clouds build back in for the afternoon and evening. A stray shower will be possible across the Northern Tier, besides that the majority of the area will remain on the dry side. Highs today will once range from the low to mid-80s. Heading into the overnight hours tonight we will continue to see breaks in clouds. Patchy valley fog will once again develop, especially in the river valley areas. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into the end of the week and upcoming weekend, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. a spotty shower chance is possible on Friday afternoon but the majority of the area will remain dry. We will finally see the return of seasonable temperatures as highs will hover around 80 degrees the next seven days. It will be a mainly dry start to the weekend before showers and thunderstorm chances increase for Sunday afternoon. Shower potential will continue into next week!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, AFTERNOON SHOWERS/STORM

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

MONDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

