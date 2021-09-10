Forecast Discussion (09/10/21) AM: Isolated showers this afternoon are followed by plenty of sunshine for Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 51°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Cloud cover continues to linger this morning and this will be the case as we head throughout the morning hours. By this afternoon, the cloud cover becomes more patchy in nature. Isolated showers develop early this afternoon and stick around until the dinner time hours. These showers are due to a west and northwest wind resulting in cool air going over the warm Great Lakes. An area of high pressure builds into the region by this evening which causes the cloud cover to dissipate and allows us to dry out. Temperatures today rise into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight, that area of high pressure allows for mostly clear conditions. Lows will sit near 50 tonight. Saturday is full of sunshine! High pressure remains in control, so we stay dry and enjoy plenty of sunshine! It will be a great day to enjoy some outdoor activities as it is comfortable humidity wise and temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Isolated showers return for Sunday as a weak moisture starved cold front moves in from the west. Highs on Sunday reach the low 80s. Spotty showers linger into the early portions of Monday as this cold front stalls south of the Twin Tiers. As a result of the cold front stalling, we start to dry out by the afternoon on Monday but cloud cover sticks around. Temperatures on Monday rise into the upper 70s. On Tuesday, we hold on to some lingering cloud cover before a warm front moves in by the evening and overnight hours. Some isolated showers are possible during the evening and overnight hours as a result of this warm front. Another cold front moves in for Wednesday and Thursday, so shower chances increase both days. A few rumbles of thunder are possible on Thursday too. Highs for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday sit into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Have a great day and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday!

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISO. EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter