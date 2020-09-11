Forecast Discussion 09/11/20 AM: Seasonable and turning mostly sunny today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 11th: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 11th: 50°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:23 PM

A calm and comfortable start to the day for all of us. We are still dealing with some clouds and even patchy fog across the valley areas. Fog will lift this morning and clouds will begin to decrease as high pressure builds into the region. A northerly breeze will help usher some cooler and drier air into the region, it will also allow for a stray lake enhanced shower to develop. Clouds will decrease throughout the day leading to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. It will be a seasonable day as highs reach towards the low 70s. We will stay mostly clear tonight with patchy valley fog possible in the morning. Lows near the low 40s.

High pressure continues to be in control of the region for the first half of the weekend. We will begin to see clouds increase by the afternoon Saturday thanks to an approaching weather system. Before clouds increase we will be able to enjoy the sunshine and seasonable temperatures. By late Saturday night into early Sunday, showers will arrive in the Twin Tiers. The best chance for shower activity will be during the Sunday as a cold front pushes through. There will be limited instability, so the development of thunderstorms will be isolated. Highs throughout the weekend will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday’s highs will be dependent on when showers arrive.

Behind this frontal passage, we will see an area of high pressure to take control of the region. Besides for a stray lingering shower Monday morning we will see clouds decrease. Mostly sunny skies will be with us through midweek before the chance of showers returns as a weak frontal passage Thursday. Temperatures will be comfortable during this period as highs reach into the low to mid-70s.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, TURNING MOSTLY SUNNY PM

HIGH: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, COMFORTABLE, PATCHY VALLEY FOG

LOW: 43

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE, LATE EVENING SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

MONDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 49

