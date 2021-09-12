Forecast Discussion (09/12/21) AM: Thunderstorms tonight, warm and humid conditions this week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 12TH: 50°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:23 PM

Clouds will continue to build up for Sunday with broken clouds for most of the afternoon. High temperatures will once again climb up to the 80’s after a period of fall-like conditions. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 60’s. There is a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to overnight hours as a cold front swoops southward into the area. The chance for rain starts around 2:00 PM. There is potential for some of the storms to be strong to severe. The main risks being strong wind gusts and localized heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The timing for the severe storms is approximately evening hours to midnight. The severity of these storms depends on the timing and strength of the storms to our west and the Midwest.

Sunday night into Monday the chance for showers and storms remains as the front stalls. This brings the chance for showers and a stray thunderstorm into early Monday. High temperatures for Monday will only reach the mid-70s thanks to the eastward moving winds from the Great Lakes and the amount of cloud cover associated with the cold front. Next week will be a rainy week so make sure you keep that umbrella on hand walking out the door.

There are chances of rain every weekday as we have four to five fronts moving through with some of them slowing down over the area. Tuesday, we will have a warm front stall in our area bringing in warm and humid conditions. Wednesday, another cold front moves through and then becomes stationary on Thursday. Friday into Saturday, another cold front moves through as well. But every day this week will be warmer and more humid than average, increasing the potential for rain and thunder. The temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, A THUNDERSHOWER IN SOME SPOTS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SOME SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 63​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND HUMID, THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 49

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter