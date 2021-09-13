Forecast Discussion (09/13/21) AM: Strong to severe storms possible tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 50°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Cloud cover lingers this morning behind last night’s cold front. This cloud cover will hold through the late morning hours. There is also the chance for spotty showers during the late morning to early afternoon. Most of us will stay dry. As we head into the late afternoon, the cloud cover starts to break apart and we get some sunshine. This sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere. The cold front I mentioned earlier is also going to stall to the south of us which will act as a trigger mechanism for showers and storms to develop later today. Currently, it is looking more like an evening to overnight event for the development of those showers and storms. Some of these storms could potentially be strong to severe in intensity, so make sure you are weather aware. A majority of the Twin Tiers is under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) which means there is the potential for scattered strong to severe storms. Northern Steuben and Schuyler county are under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms. Highs will reach the upper 70s today. Cloud cover will increase this evening with that severe weather threat being possible. Lows overnight fall to the low 60s. On Tuesday, a warm front moves into the region bringing with it some unsettled weather. Showers and storms are possible with some storms being strong to severe in intensity. For Tuesday, the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk to see isolated strong to severe storms. Temperatures on Tuesday rise into the low to mid 80s with muggy conditions as that warm front ushers in a warm moist air mass from the South.

Wednesday sees a continuation of unsettled weather as a cold front moves into the Twin Tiers from the Northwest. As a result, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Portions of the Twin Tiers is under a slight risk on Wednesday (a 2 out of 5) for the potential to see scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Steuben and Schuyler county are currently under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) for the chance to see isolated strong to severe storms. Main timing looks to be in the afternoon to early evening. Highs on Wednesday sit into the low 80s. Thursday and Friday there is a chance for showers with muggy to humid conditions. Temperatures both days sit into the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday looks to be a mostly dry day with just a slight chance for a shower. Sunday brings the return of some sunshine and dry weather. Highs over the weekend sit into the low 80s.

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS AND T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 63​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

