Forecast Discussion 09/14/20 AM: Feeling fall-like & clouds decrease

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 49°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:18 PM

A calm and comfortable start to your Monday! A northerly breeze will help support lake enhanced clouds and showers for the first half of the day. Not everyone will see the shower activity, but the best locations will be across the Southern Tier. High pressure will take control of the region leading to cooler and drier air being ushered into the region. Cloud cover will begin to clear out this afternoon leading to some sunshine to end off the day. Certainly feeling like fall today as highs reach into the upper 60s, close to 70. Clearing skies combined with calm winds will help support radiational cooling tonight. Lows are expected to fall back into the upper 30s, isolated areas closer to the mid-30s. Due to the cold temperatures, patchy frost will be possible especially in Steuben county.

Calm weather will continue through midweek thanks to the area of high pressure. We will see plenty of sunshine, with some mid to high-level clouds late in the day Wednesday. Slight warming trend as we go from the low 70s Tuesday to hovering 80 Wednesday. A weak frontal system will approach the region Wednesday night into Thursday. There will be limited moisture for the system to tap into so only expecting isolated showers for Thursday. The majority of the Twin Tiers will remain dry and mostly cloudy.

By the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend, at this vantage point, looks to shape up nicely. Another area of high pressure will be in control of the region. A lingering shower is possible early Friday but then clouds will clear out. This will lead to mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monitoring Tropical Storm Storm Sally, as the remnants of this system look to stay south of our region. This will keep the heavy rainfall to the south and keep us dry. We will continue to monitor throughout the week.

MONDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 68

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG & FROST

LOW: 37

TUESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: LINGERING SHOWER EARLY, CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, FALL-LIKE

HIGH: 66 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, FALL-LIKE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 40

