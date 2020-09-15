Forecast Discussion 09/15/20 AM: Hazy sunshine & fall-like temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 14th: 49°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

A chilly start to the morning across the Twin Tiers! Most of us seeing temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, luckily temperatures will rebound nicely by the afternoon. High pressure will be in control of the region today keeping us on the dry side. We will see hazy sunshine and we will see a thin layer of smoke from the wildfires out west. Highs today will reach into the low 70s. Mainly clear skies continue overnight with lows falling towards the low to mid-40s.

The pleasant weather will continue into Wednesday and we will see slightly warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to reach near 80 degrees. As we head into Wednesday night clouds will increase as a weak cold front approaches the region. There will be limited moisture for this frontal system to tap into so any shower activity on Thursday will be isolated in coverage, the majority of the area will just see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

For the remainder of the seven-day, we will see quiet weather and plenty of sunshine! Cloud cover we see on Friday will decrease thanks to high pressure that will build back into the region. On top of this, we will certainly see fall-like temperatures behind the cold front passage. Highs Friday through Monday look to be in the mid to upper 60s. A very pleasant fall-like weekend on tap for us all with plenty of sunshine!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HAZY AT TIMES, SEASONABLE

HIGH: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, CLOUDS INCREASE LATE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, PARTLY SUNNY PM

HIGH: 65 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 39

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 45

