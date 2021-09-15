Forecast Discussion (09/15/21) AM: Severe weather potential today as a cold front moves through

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 15TH: 50°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:46 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:18 PM

Building cloud cover this morning sticks with us throughout the day as a cold front advances into the region. Some spotty showers are possible this morning but we are really looking to see shower and thunderstorm chances increasing during the afternoon as that cold front moves eastward. Showers and thunderstorms stick around through the evening and early overnight hours. Most of the showers and storms should be done by the early overnight hours but some lingering showers are possible throughout the night. As this cold front moves through, there is the potential for severe weather. The main timing is during the afternoon to early evening. Damaging winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail are the main threats. Bradford, Tioga (PA), and Chemung county are under a slight risk (a 2 out of 5) for the potential to see scattered strong to severe storms. Steuben and Schuyler county are under a marginal risk (a 1 out of 5) to see isolated strong to severe storms. Temperatures today will top out near 80.

Overnight, the cloud cover holds with the potential for lingering showers after that cold front passes. Lows overnight sit into the upper 50s. Early Thursday morning, we start to see the cloud cover break apart and some sunshine returns. This is due to an area of high pressure moving into the Northeast. There is a slight chance for spotty showers during the afternoon and evening on Thursday but most will stay dry. Cloud cover builds back in for Friday as an area of low pressure moves up the East Coast bringing an increase in moisture to the Twin Tiers. As a result, there is a chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday sit into the upper 70s to near 80 for highs. Heading into the weekend, a cold front moves in for Saturday bringing another chance for showers with it. Highs on Saturday sit into the low 80s. High pressure builds back in for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday which allows for dry and sunny conditions. A nice break from the active weather we are dealing with this week. Temperatures continue to sit into the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into next week.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 78 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

