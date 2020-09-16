AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16th: 48°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Noon Update: As of this update the forecast remains on track! We are continuing to see hazy sunshine across the Twin Tiers. Winds will be gusty at times this afternoon but we will remain comfortable. Clouds will increase tonight, this is associated with that cold front that will move through the region Thursday. Very isolated showers are expected and sunshine will return for the remainder of the seven-day forecast!

Some locations starting off on the cooler side again this morning! Temperatures will warm up nicely once the sun rises this morning. Expecting to see highs near 80 degrees. High pressure will remain in control of the region keeping us dry. We will continue to see hazy sunshine and winds will be breezy at times. Sustained winds out of the south/southwest at 5-15 mph, wind gusts over 20 mph possible. Clouds will begin to increase overnight as a frontal system approaches the region. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s.

A weak cold front will move through the region on Thursday but there will be limited moisture for shower development. Due to this shower activity will be isolated in coverage and rainfall accumulation will be on the light side. We will be mostly cloudy and highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will begin to decrease on Friday leading to partial sunshine to end off the week.

A cold Candian high-pressure system will move into the region for the upcoming weekend. This will bring the potential for our first widespread frost of the season. The best morning looks to be Sunday as Saturday night lows fall towards the low 30s. This being said overnight lows Friday night-Monday morning will be in the low to mid-30s. Certainly feeling like fall throughout the weekend and for the start of the coming week. We will highs in the mid to upper 60s & we will see plenty of sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: HAZY SUNSHINE, BREEZY

HIGH: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, STRAY LATE-NIGHT SHOWER

LOW: 52

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, PARTLY SUNNY PM

HIGH: 65 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 65 LOW: 36

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 70 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 47

