Forecast Discussion (09/16/21) AM: Mostly to partly sunny today with some unsettled weather possible tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH: 49°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Good morning! Dealing with some patchy fog this morning, mainly across the Southern Tier and Bradford county. As a result, visibility has really dropped in some of these locations. Make sure you give yourself enough time when you are driving to work, use your headlights, and keep your distance from vehicles in front of you. By the late morning hours, the fog will lift and dissipate. We are also holding on to some cloud cover as we head throughout the morning. This cloud cover becomes more patchy and broken in nature by the afternoon. We stay dry today with just a slight chance for a shower. Most will enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s. Overnight, cloud cover increases from the South. Lows overnight sit into the low 60s. Moisture continues to move in from the South as Friday morning rolls around. Cloud cover increases and there is a chance for a stray shower during the morning to early afternoon hours on Friday. Highs on Friday reach the low 80s.

Heading into the weekend. The first half remains unsettled with a cold front moving through. As that cold front moves in, so does some showers. Temperatures on Saturday sit into the low 80s. High pressure makes its grand return on Sunday which allows for us to stay dry and mostly sunny through Monday. Temperatures both days sit into the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday looks to continue to feel the influence of the area of high pressure but it does start to move out of the area. Moisture from the South looks to usher in some broken cloud cover on Tuesday with a spotty shower being possible. Most will stay dry. Highs on Tuesday sit near 80. A southerly flow continues to bring moisture into the region on Wednesday as high pressure moves out. Shower chances and some cloud cover return as a result. Temperatures on Wednesday continue to sit near 80.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 62​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SPOTTY PM SHOWER

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter