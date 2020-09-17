Forecast Discussion 09/17/20 AM: Mostly cloudy & light showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17th: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17th: 48°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Another cool start to the day across the valley areas this morning! We will see temperatures rise nicely as we head throughout the morning. Passage of the cold front will determine how high temperatures get across the Twin Tiers. Warmest temperatures look to be across portions of the Northern Tier as the cold front will move through that region last. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, closer to 70 degrees across the Northern Tier. Cloud cover increases and we have the chance for light showers in the afternoon. Not everyone will see this activity and rainfall will be on the light side. Behind this frontal passage, temperatures will slowly fall by the evening hours, thanks to a north/northwesterly breeze ushering in colder air. Any shower activity looks to taper off overnight. Breezy conditions continue and lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

Clouds will begin to clear out on Friday as a cold Canadian high pressure moves into the region. Once the clouds clear we will continue to see plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the forecast period. The coldest temperatures of the season so far will be Friday & Saturday night. Lows will be down into the low to mid-30s, isolated valley areas could be colder than that. Expected to see our first widespread frost/freeze of the season. Make sure to take the proper precaution to protect sensitive vegetation. High pressure will remain in control of the region keeping mainly sunny skies in through the first half of next week. Highs this weekend in the low 60s, by midweek we will be back into the 70s.

THURSDAY: TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, LINGERING SHOWER, SOME CLEARING

LOW: 42

FRIDAY: INCREASING SUNSHINE, BREEZY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: AM PATCHY FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: AM PATCHY FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 35

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 49

