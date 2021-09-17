Forecast Discussion (09/17/21) AM: Showers and storms are possible today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 49°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Some low-level clouds are here to start our Friday. More cloud cover moves in throughout the day as moisture surges in from the South. Shower and storm chances increase this afternoon. Spotty showers are possible late morning with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Stray showers linger past dinner time before we get a dry period for the early overnight hours. Highs today reach the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight, we stay mostly dry at first but then a weak cold front approaches from the West bringing with it the chance for some isolated showers and a slight chance for some rumbles of thunder. Lows tonight sit into the low to mid 60s. Saturday, cloud cover continues to hold and we see more moisture move in. This time it is from the West. Showers and storms are possible during Saturday afternoon. Behind those showers and storms is an area of high pressure which brings in drier conditions which allows for the cloud cover to dissipate and also for us to dry out. Temperatures on Saturday rise to near 80.

Sunshine returns! Yay! We get some sunshine back into the forecast for Sunday as an area of high pressure moves into the region. A nice break from the active weather we have seen this week. Highs on Sunday sit on a more seasonable level with temperatures reaching the low 70s as our wind direction gets a northerly component. The area of high pressure sticks around for Monday but winds start to turn out of the south. This results in an increase in cloud cover for Monday but we do stay dry. Temperatures and humidity increase on Monday due to that southerly wind, so highs for Monday reach the upper 70s to near 80. Shower chances return for Tuesday with temperatures still sitting into the upper 70s. A cold front moves through for Wednesday, the start of fall. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely as this cold front moves through, particularly in the afternoon. A cooler drier air mass moves in behind the cold front. Showers linger into the morning of Thursday as that cold front exits the region. Drier conditions move in after that cold front exits. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday sit more seasonable into the low 70s for the beginning of fall.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

