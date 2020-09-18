Forecast Discussion 09/18/20 AM: Increasing sunshine & breezy today

Frost Advisory in effect from midnight until 8:00 am Saturday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18th: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18th: 47°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:11 PM

Another cool start to the day across the Twin Tiers, temperatures will rebound nicely for the afternoon. High pressure will continue to build into the region ushering cooler and drier air into the atmosphere. A northerly breeze will be sustained at 10-20 mph and gusting at times during the afternoon. Clouds will decrease leading to mostly sunny skies today. Certainly feeling like fall as highs reach into the low 60s. Calm winds combined with clear skies will support radiational cooling overnight. Potential to see our first widespread frost of the season, the reason why a frost advisory has been issued. Lows tonight are expecting to be in the low to mid-60s, coldest temperatures will be in the valley locations.

A beautiful fall-like weekend is on tap for us all! After a chilly start Saturday, highs will rebound nicely towards 60 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times but we will enjoy mostly sunny conditions! Expecting to see the potential for another frosty start on Sunday as Saturday night lows fall back into the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine again on Sunday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

High pressure remains in control of the region for the upcoming week! We will continue to see mostly sunny skies through midweek. As we head towards Thursday, this is when we will see mostly cloudy skies and our next chance to see light rain showers. This rainfall is much needed as the majority of the Twin Tiers are in the moderate drought stage. Temperatures will be on the rise as we will reach back into the mid ot upper 70s towards the end of the week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, BREEZY

HIGH: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLEAR SKIES, PATCHY FROST

LOW: 32

SATURDAY: AM FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: AM PATCHY FROST, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 32

MONDAY: AM PATCHY FROST, PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter