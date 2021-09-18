Forecast Discussion (09/18/21) AM: Warm and humid start to the weekend, fall-like conditions next week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 47°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Weak cold front moves into the area Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible, best timing to start will be around 2 PM. Conditions remain warm and humid, highs near 80 degrees. Decreasing clouds into tonight as high pressure builds into the region. Fog develops late and lows near 50 degrees.

Fog lifts Sunday morning and sunshine returns heading into the afternoon, this is as high pressure will be over the region. Saturday’s cold providing relief from the humidity for Sunday afternoon. Highs low to mid 70s. Clear conditions continue into Sunday night as the high pressure system moves towards the New England states. Fog again late and lows drop to near 50 degrees.

High pressure and beautiful conditions continue heading into Monday morning. Clouds will build up heading into Monday afternoon once the high pressure system moves into the Atlantic Ocean. Clouds continue to build up Monday night as our next weather-maker approaches the region. Highs Monday reaching the high 70s, then overnight lows nearing 60 degrees. Fog develops for the overnight and predawn hours. Clouds continue to move in Tuesday as a low pressure system draws closer to our area. This brings the potential for scattered rain showers starting Tuesday night. Highs sit in the mid-70s. Chance for showers returns midweek, then lower temperatures for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

MONDAY: SUNSHINE CONTINUES

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

