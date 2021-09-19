Forecast Discussion (09/19/21) AM: Unsettling weather makes a return for the next workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 19TH: 47°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:11 PM

Comfortable weather and plentiful sunshine throughout the afternoon on Sunday. Highs reach up to the mid 70’s. Mostly clear skies and patchy fog into Sunday night. Lows drop into the high 40’s.

Fog lifts Monday morning and sunshine returns heading into the afternoon as high pressure lingers over the region. Conditions remain dry, highs near the high 70’s. Cloud cover builds up Monday night as high pressure moves towards the Northeast. Fog again late and lows drop to the mid 50’s.

The rest of the workweek will be a bit unsettling. On Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds. As low pressure and a front move into the Twin Tiers on Wednesday and Thursday, we have a chance for showers and thunderstorms with it. Temperatures on both days will be in the low 70’s to high 60’s. As we approach the start of the Fall season we will have sunshine along with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the high 60’s with overnight low temperatures in the low 50’s.

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 48

MONDAY: SUNSHINE CONTINUES

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

