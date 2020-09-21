Forecast Discussion 09/21/20 AM: Sunny and comfortable start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 21st: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 21st: 46°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:05 PM

Another frosty morning to start off the new work week! Temperatures will rebound nicely by this afternoon. High pressure remains in control leading to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We will see passing cirrus clouds late this afternoon. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 60s. One last cold night is on tap for the Twin Tiers as lows will dip down into the low to mid-30s. Expecting to once again wake up to frost and patchy freeze Tuesday morning.

Comfortable temperatures and plenty of sunshine for the first day of Fall! We will be waking up to frosty conditions again Tuesday morning but temperatures will warm into the low 70s. Winds will be breezy at times on Tuesday ushering in some warmer air into the region. Lows Tuesday will hover the mid-40s.

High pressure will remain in control of the region through midweek and we will see a warming trend in temperatures. Highs by Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. A weak cold front will approach the region on Thursday. There will be limited moisture for the frontal system to tap into so only expecting stray shower chances for Thursday & Friday. The main thing that we will see from this system is the increasing cloud cover. Mainly dry conditions will be with us for the first half of the upcoming weekend and highs Saturday will be near 80. By Sunday we see the return of shower chances and even isolated storms will be possible. Any rainfall will be very beneficial to the area as the majority of the Twin Tiers are in a moderate drought.

MONDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, COOL

HIGH: 68

MONDAY NIGHT: CLEAR SKIES, PATCHY FROST

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: AM FROST, SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY, STRAY LATE DAY SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter